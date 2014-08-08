Martinez praises Moyes for laying foundations

The Catalan coach arrived at Goodison Park a year ago having lifted the FA Cup with unfancied Wigan Athletic, and has quickly made his mark on Merseyside.

Playing a brand of football that has seemingly revitalised the club and its supporters following 11 seasons under Moyes' stewardship, the Toffees secured a fifth-place finish and return to European action for the first time in four years.

Added to that was the small matter of doing the double over Moyes’ Manchester United; the 1-0 victory at Old Trafford their first there in 21 years.

The return fixture also proved to be an unwelcome milestone for the Scot, a 2-0 April defeat at Goodison ending his brief spell in charge of the 20-time champions.

But Martinez only has good things to say about the man who put in place a continuity that has helped the Spaniard take his managerial career to the next level.

Speaking exclusively in the September 2014 issue of FourFourTwo, he says: “There was a real continuity with the previous management team. In 11 years in charge they brought a lot of success in terms of building something strong.

“I didn’t want to lose that; I wanted to keep it, but also use some of the things from the history of the club. In the 1980s – even before that – we were the ones setting an example to world football. We want to get that mojo back.”

A man with a vision for the long term future of Everton rather than short-term success, could he foresee himself usurping Moyes’ 11 years at the helm?

“You never know in football, but I do enjoy building football clubs,” says the former Wigan midfielder who spent four years in charge at the DW Stadium.

“I believe the way a manager should manage and build a football club is for the long term – you need to manage the football club like you’re going to be there forever.”

