Martinez signs new Arsenal deal

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Martinez has played 10 times for the Gunners, including twice in this season's EFL Cup and now has the opportunity to continue his development at the Emirates Stadium.

"We would like to congratulate Emi on his new deal and look forward to his continued progress with the club," read Arsenal's statement after they announced the deal on Thursday.

The 24-year-old is behind Petr Cech and David Ospina in the pecking order, while Arsenal also have English shot-stopper Matt Macey on their books.

Martinez made his Arsenal debut in September 2012 and has had loan spells with Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wolves.

He wrote on Twitter: "I'm delighted to have signed a new contract for Arsenal love this club! Once a gunner always a gunner."