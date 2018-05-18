Martinez signs two-year Belgium extension

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has extended his contract by two years, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) has confirmed.

Martinez, who was appointed after Euro 2016, successfully guided the team to the World Cup finals with nine wins and one draw from 10 qualifying matches.

RBFA bosses have been sufficiently impressed to hand him a contract extension, which will keep him in charge throughout the qualifying phase of Euro 2020.

"The board of the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) and Roberto Martinez have extended their collaboration for another two years. Roberto Martinez, will therefore continue to coach the Red Devils after the Russian World Cup and will prepare them for Euro 2020," it said in a statement.

"Since his appointment in August 2016, the RBFA has been delighted with this positive, professional and sincere collaboration with Roberto Martinez. Belgium's impeccable performance during the World Cup qualification, where the team won all its matches in group H, except for a draw with Greece, gives the RBFA plenty of confidence on a sporting level to continue the momentum with the national coach.

"The contract between the two parties was extended according to the same conditions as in 2016. Within this context, the RBFA appreciates Roberto Martinez' passionate motivation to continue to reinforce the Red Devils in the future. The fact that, from his appointment in 2016, he visited different football clubs and academies and observed numerous players during official matches, contributes to his drive to continuously strengthen the Belgian team.

"Finally, the RBFA appreciates the sincere personality of our national coach, who reinforces Belgian football in a durable and professional manner and contributes to the image of our Belgian football worldwide."

R. Martínez will renew his contract today ! May 18, 2018

Assistant coaches Graeme Jones and Richard Evans have also been handed new two-year deals.

Martinez, whose side face Panama, Tunisia and England in World Cup Group G, is due to name his final 23-man squad on Monday.