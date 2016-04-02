Martinez: We don't need to sell Lukaku

Everton manager Roberto Martinez believes his club's new-found investment from billionaire Farhad Moshiri means they are under no pressure to sell their stars.

Romelu Lukaku and John Stones have been linked with big moves either to other Premier League clubs or overseas, and both are reportedly keen on a Goodison Park exit in favour of Champions League football.

But Martinez said the club were under no pressure to sell anyone.

"We don't have to cash in and we showed that last summer with John [amid interest from Chelsea]," said Martinez.

"That was a clear example and in the summer we are going to make decisions in the same way.

"The way we work at Everton, everything is going to be about football.

"What Mr Moshiri is bringing is a desire to be the best we can and to be the best in the British game.

"He knows we have to keep the players who are going to take Everton to the next level."

Lukaku certainly fits that bill and has attracted interest from Sunday's opponents Manchester United, among other high-profile clubs.

The Belgium international has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season and will be looking to remind United of his powers again.

Martinez said the fixture kicked off an important two months for his side, who are 12th in the table.

"We shouldn't lose our focus on the next two months," he said.

"We are at a very important part of our season and, individually, in terms of players' careers.

"These next two months are going to be so important because we are working towards achieving something and from window-to-window we have to make decisions to achieve that."