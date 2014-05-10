Martino not seeking apology from Barca

The Argentine coach's future has been called into question as Barca looked in danger of finishing the 2013-14 season without a major trophy after losing the Copa del Rey final to Real Madrid and exiting the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

However, two wins from their final two La Liga outings, away at Elche and then at home to title rivals Atletico, would see the Catalan giants clinch the crown and potentially secure Martino's future.

Despite the speculation, the former Newell's Old Boys boss is adamant no-one at Camp Nou has treated him badly.

"There is not a single act done by the club that has been out of order," he said. "They haven't done anything wrong.

"Not now and not during the 10 months I have been here so far. No one needs to apologise to me."

Barca have stuttered slightly in recent weeks, losing 1-0 at Granada before a 2-2 home draw with Getafe last time out, but their rivals' faltering form has kept them in with a chance of retaining the title.

"In the dressing room, with me at the head of it, we are our own biggest critics and we all know that we messed up last week," added Martino.

"We have made mistakes, but it is harsh to say it has been down to irresponsibility.

"There are other deeds that could be described as irresponsible, but this is not one of them.

"Elche are a very strong team to be playing against. They still need a point or two to keep themselves up, but we now have a new opportunity to win La Liga."