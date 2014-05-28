Martino: Trophies at Barca are essential

Martino failed to lead the club to major silverware in his sole season in charge and has been replaced by former Barcelona player Luis Enrique.

Barca were pipped on the last day of the season for the Liga title by Atletico Madrid, while they lost the Copa del Rey final in extra time to Real Madrid.

Martino is quoted as saying on Football Espana: "The difference between the big clubs, like Barca, and the smaller ones is that the former must always win and the other will usually win from time to time.

"At Barca you always have to win.

"This is a unique generation of players and they still want to win, because they never get tired of it.

"Barca's place in the football world will be maintained if these players are still playing well and winning."