Martins Indi ruled out for Netherlands with illness

The Porto defender has been ruled out of action due to illness, with Bruma stepping in to fill the void for the fixtures, which include a crucial Euro 2016 qualifier in Amsterdam.

After facing Mexico in a friendly at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday, Hiddink's faltering side host Latvia in the Dutch capital on Sunday.

However, they must do so without Martins Indi - a key figure in Netherlands' third-place finish at the World Cup in Brazil - because of sickness.

Bruma has not featured for the Dutch since October last year, having been an unused substitute during his side's Euro 2016 qualifying campaign to date.

Netherlands have picked up just three points from a possible nine in Group A and hopes of kickstarting their campaign have already been dealt a further blow with the absences of Davy Klaassen and Nigel de Jong.

The injured pair have been replaced by Leroy Fer and Luuk de Jong respectively.