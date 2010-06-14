Mascherano: I am learning Italian

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club after public declarations of his unhappiness on Merseyside in recent months, and could now follow Rafa Benitez out the door to Inter Milan after his latest remarks.

“I am learning Italian while I’m here in South Africa,” the Liverpool midfielder said. "I don’t know what I will do after the tournament. We shall see.”

Mascherano had previously been the subject of rumoured interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, but reports now suggest that Inter officials will meet Liverpool this week to discuss a potential switch.

The Argentine would command a significant transfer fee for any interested party, a factor which could persuade Liverpool to sell taking into consideration their currently precarious financial situation.

Benitez certainly knows all about the midfielder from his own time at Anfield, and is likely to show interest in bringing the unsettled star to the San Siro this summer.

Mascherano’s comments suggest that the player’s mind is already made up about joining the European champions, words which could resign Liverpool to the exit of their tenacious midfielder.



By Joe Brewin

