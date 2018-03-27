Mascherano matches Zanetti's Argentina caps record
Javier Zanetti's record of 142 caps for Argentina has been matched by versatile midfielder Javier Mascherano.
The 33-year-old won his 142nd cap in Tuesday's international friendly against Spain at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
Mascherano, who joined Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune from Barcelona in January, made his official Argentina debut in 2004.
He is now set to break Zanetti's record in the build-up to the World Cup, where Argentina have been drawn against Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in the group stage.
