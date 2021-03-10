Mashiane: Maritzburg won't make it easy for us

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Happy Mashiane is working on cementing his place in the squad by becoming more consistent as he looks to put his injury setback behind him.

Since returning from injury, Mashiane has earned his place back into the Amakhosi starting line up after finding the net and putting in an impressive performance in their Caf Champions League victory over Petro de Luanda.

However, Mashiane is now hoping to continue his current run of form when they take on former coach Ernst Middendorp in the DStv Premiership in their next match.

'Coming back from injury was not easy,' Mashiane told his club's official website.

'I had to work hard to be in the starting line up again. I was fortunate enough to score a goal. I am working on being consistent and also trying to prevent injuries. I have been lucky because my injuries have been minor.'

The Soweto giants will now turn their focus back to the league when they travel to the Harry Gwala Stadium to take on a stubborn Maritzburg United side on Wednesday.

'It won’t be an easy one, they beat us in the first round at home,' he admits.

'We know that most of the teams don’t win maximum points at Harry Gwala Stadium. Playing against them and the fact that they are coming from a draw means it won’t be easy. They have a good team and they usually dominate in terms of keeping the ball using their speedy players.'

After playing two back-to-back matches in the Caf Champions League, Mashiane believes the only way for his side to improve their position in the league standings is to go all out against every team they come up against.

'It’s not easy but I won’t say this is what I signed up for. Juggling CAF and DStv Premiership games is tricky as football and the conditions are not the same. It’s something that we have to work on.'

'It’s not a good thing that a big team like Kaizer Chiefs is 10th on the log.

'We will take it one game at a time. What we always say is that we are the ones who put ourselves in this situation, so we have to start climbing up the log. The route upwards begins on Wednesday,' concludes Mashiane.