Massachusetts club gets porn website as new shirt sponsors
An amateur soccer club in the States have achieved their goal of publicity – albeit perhaps not to everyone's taste.
Washington Square FC are an amateur team based in Brookline, MA, and have teamed up with porn website RedTube to gain some exposure (oo-er).
The new shirt, which you'll eventually be able to buy, is receiving traction on social media as the club try to encourage influencers to promote their new strip and get #RedTubeARMY trending.
The tweet below gives you a flavour of what's going down on their feed at the moment.
So, erm... yeah. What's that hashtag again?
