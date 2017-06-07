Massachusetts club gets porn website as new shirt sponsors

Washington Square FC are an amateur team based in Brookline, MA, and have teamed up with porn website RedTube to gain some exposure (oo-er).

The new shirt, which you'll eventually be able to buy, is receiving traction on social media as the club try to encourage influencers to promote their new strip and get #RedTubeARMY trending.

The tweet below gives you a flavour of what's going down on their feed at the moment.

So, erm... yeah. What's that hashtag again?

