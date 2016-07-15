Mastour completes loan move to Zwolle

PEC Zwolle have completed the signing of AC Milan teenager Hachim Mastour on a season-long loan deal.

The 18-year-old has been tipped for a bright future in the game, but only made one league appearance during a loan spell with Malaga last season.

LaLiga side Malaga had initially signed Mastour on a two-year loan deal, but opted not to continue the agreement into a second campaign.

Mastour will now hope to make his mark in the Eredivisie with Zwolle, who finished in eighth position last season, after his new club confirmed a deal had been done.

Zwolle technical director Gerard Nijkamp said to the club's website: "With Hachim we get a talented player in the group, who needs a platform to develop further.

"The fact that as a 15-year-old player he was already on the bench at AC Milan says enough about his technical skills, but talent also needs playing time to take the next step.

"We are giving Hachim the opportunity to continue playing in the spotlight with us."

Mastour represented Italy at under-16 level but elected to play for Morocco, the nation of his parents and became their youngest full international when he made his debut in June 2015.