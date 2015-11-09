Mata hails Neymar masterstroke

Manchester United attacker Juan Mata voiced his admiration for Neymar in the wake of the Brazil international's wondergoal in Barcelona's 3-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

The 23-year-old led his team to victory after a difficult first half and netted twice after the break, with his second goal a particular highlight.

Neymar produced an audacious flick over the head of a hapless Villarreal defender after being set up Luis Suarez, before spinning and volleying past Alphonse Areola, and Mata was in awe of the forward's spectacular move.

"On top of the table, Barcelona were successful in a complex game against Villarreal, a very competitive and talented side," Mata wrote in his blog.

"Once again, Neymar showed how lethal he is. A top-class player. His second goal was a master stroke."

Whereas Barcelona saw off Villarreal, Real Madrid were beaten 3-2 by Sevilla and Mata was impressed by Unai Emery's men's performance.

"Meanwhile, Real Madrid were defeated in Sevilla," the Spaniard added.

"The local team was intense and competitive, and [Yevhen] Konoplyanka, spectacular."