Mata a joy to watch - Blind

Manchester United defender Daley Blind has taken the time to praise Juan Mata following the Spaniard's sublime performances in recent weeks.

Mata joined United from Chelsea in January 2014 and has developed into a key figure at Old Trafford this campaign.

The 27-year-old has netted three goals in his last four Premier League appearances, while setting up three more, and guided Louis van Gaal's men to a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg in the Champions League on Wednesday with another goal and assist.

The former Valencia star's performances have not gone unnoticed in the dressing room and Blind has admitted he is thoroughly impressed with what his team-mate has shown in 2015-16.

"Mata is a joy to watch," the Dutchman told the official UEFA website.

"He is a great football player, a great guy as well and he is very important for us and the team."

Mata's fine run of form has seen United climb to the top of the Premier League table with 16 points from seven games, one point clear of rivals Manchester City.

Louis van Gaal's side will be looking to add three more points to their tally when they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.