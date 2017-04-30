Mata returns to Man Utd squad, McTominay in line for debut

Juan Mata is in line to make his first Manchester United appearance for six weeks after making an early recovery from a groin injury.

The Spain international has not played since March 19, but was named in Jose Mourinho's matchday squad for Sunday's Premier League game against Swansea City at Old Trafford.

Mata - who Mourinho had suggested could be out for the season - is on the bench, where he is joined by Scott McTominay, a versatile 20-year-old who could make his debut for the club due to United's injury crisis.

Marouane Fellaini is suspended, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are long-term absentees with other names on the club's lengthy injury list including defensive trio Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

United are aiming to set a new club record for their longest top-flight unbeaten run against Swansea, with their sequence currently standing at 24 fixtures.

