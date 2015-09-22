Mata targets two wins in a week for Manchester United

Juan Mata has set his sights on a positive week as Manchester United prepare to face Ipswich Town and Sunderland in the space of four days.

Louis van Gaal's side face Championship side Ipswich in a League Cup third-round tie on Wednesday before taking on Dick Advocaat's strugglers in the Premier League at the weekend.

Mata scored in United's 3-2 win over Southampton last time out and the Spain international is hoping to see a winning run develop by recording another two victories this week.

"On Wednesday we start in the Capital One Cup against Ipswich Town," said the 27-year-old playmaker.

"They are a historic team in English football and I'm sure it won't be an easy game for us.

"After that we play against Sunderland, they need the points and they will come to Old Trafford trying to win.

"We hope to play good and be successful on both games. It would be a joy for everybody."

Mata has started all six of his side's Premier League matches so far in 2015-16 and also netted against Swansea City.