Mata: West Ham all we are thinking about

Manchester United's Juan Mata says all he thinks about is the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final replay against West Ham.

Mata and Co. suffered a massive 3-0 defeat at White Hart Lane at the hands of Tottenham on Sunday in a match that may have spelled the end of the club's Champions League hopes for next season.

But the Spaniard wrote in his weekly blog that he is happy the team has a chance to redeem itself so quickly.

United forced a replay after Anthony Martial's late equaliser cancelled out Dimitri Payet's superb free-kick for West Ham.

"I think it's good to play the next game as soon as possible, on Wednesday, because it allows the team to move on from White Hart Lane and focus completely on the match against West Ham," Mata wrote.

"It's actually one of the most important games of the season and we can't afford to feel sad or upset when preparing for it.

"On the contrary, we must be aware that in Boleyn Ground we have a fantastic opportunity to make it to Wembley and give our fans what they deserve: a reason for joy this season.

"And then we will be back to Old Trafford to play against Aston Villa in one of the last home games of the season, but right now the FA Cup quarter finals replay is all we think about."

United could be boosted by the return of Wayne Rooney for the match after he got through over an hour of play with the club's under-21 outfit at Old Trafford on Monday.