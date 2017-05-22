Mateo Musacchio having AC Milan medical

Villarreal defender Mateo Musacchio is undergoing a medical with AC Milan as he closes in on a move to San Siro.

Milan TV posted footage of the centre-back arriving at La Madonnina clinic and starting his physical tests while wearing club training gear on social media on Monday.

Reports in Italy suggest the Serie A club have agreed a deal that could eventually be worth €18 million to sign Musacchio and plan to give him a four-year contract.

The 26-year-old has been with Villarreal since 2009, when he signed from River Plate.

Milan finished the 2016-17 Serie A season sixth, meaning they will play in the Europa League next season after three years without qualifying for a continental competition.

Musacchio arrives after playing 23 times in LaLiga this season as Villarreal came fifth. He has six caps for Argentina.