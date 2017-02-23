Matip confident Liverpool will make top four

Joel Matip is optimistic about Liverpool's chances of securing a top-four finish to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's men find themselves fifth in the Premier League, trailing leaders Chelsea by 11 points but just three adrift of second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool also face competition from Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in the race for the Champions League, but Matip is confident they will secure a place at European club football's top table for 2017-18.

"I think we have the quality to go there and be on a good way," the defender told the official Liverpool website.

"If we show our quality, I am positive we will do this."

Matip joined Liverpool from Schalke ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and initially struggled to adapt to his new surroundings, but is now feeling well established at Anfield.

"It was my first real change and this was all new," he added.

"At the beginning it was not always easy but all the people gave me a really warm welcome and it was nice to be here.

"Everybody helped me and that is why I really feel at home. I have got a good feeling being here."