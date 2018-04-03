Matip out for rest of season with thigh injury

Liverpool defender Joel Matip looks set to miss the rest of the season with a thigh problem that is likely to require surgery.

The Cameroon international sustained the injury during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It did not prevent him from completing the full 90 minutes at Selhurst Park as the Reds came from behind to win, but he was examined afterwards due to discomfort.

A further medical assessment has determined surgery is likely to be needed in order to resolve the issue.

As such, Matip is expected to miss the rest of the season, dealing manager Jurgen Klopp a significant blow.

The 26-year-old has featured 25 times in the Premier League this term and will have been expected to start alongside Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool's upcoming Champions League quarter-final with Manchester City – the first leg to be played at Anfield on Wednesday.

However, Klopp will now have to turn to either the much-maligned Dejan Lovren or Ragnar Klavan as the Reds bid to reach the last four.