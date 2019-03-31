In-demand Matthijs de Ligt speaks out on future – and names club he could join

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has admitted that he could join Juventus this summer.

The Netherlands international is a man in demand after his sterling performances this season, in which he has helped Ajax reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2003.

The centre-back is one of the hottest properties in world football and has been linked with a move to Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks.

But De Ligt has praised two of Juventus’ current centre-halves and suggested he could be joining them in Turin at the end of the campaign.

“I really like [Giorgio] Chiellini, he is very strong, one of the best ever defenders," he told Tuttosport. "I also appreciate [Leonardo] Bonucci, they are two of the best centre-backs in Europe. For a young man like me, they are both two models to be inspired by.

“Me at Juve? It could be, but there are also other interested clubs. We’ll see at the right time. Now, I’m focused on Ajax and my agent Mino Raiola will take care of it.”

De Ligt has made 42 appearances for Ajax this season, scoring four goals.

