Matuidi pays tribute to 'extraordinary' Buffon

Blaise Matuidi has wished Gianluigi Buffon the very best of luck with his new club but warned the veteran he may not be first choice should he choose Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon is searching for a new club for the first time in 17 years after confirming he will leave Juventus when his contract expires next month.

Ligue 1 champions PSG have been heavily linked with the Italy legend, with his agent Silvano Martina talking up a switch last week.

Former PSG midfielder and current Juve midfielder Matuidi paid tribute to the shot-stopper and wishes him luck wherever he ends up.

"Gigi is an extraordinary guy who has already made a great career. I wish him all the best in Paris or elsewhere," told reporters.

Matuidi did highlight, however, that PSG may not need Buffon as they already have a solid number one in Alphonse Areola.

He added: "In Paris there is another great goalkeeper called Areola. It will be up to Gigi and the club to make the decision."