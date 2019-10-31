Bayern Munich eye Mauricio Pochettino move as pressure increases on Niko Kovac

The Croatian’s future in charge of the Bavarians is in doubt after a mixed start to the season.

German outlet Sport1 has reported that Bayern's unimpressive 2-1 win over second-tier Bochum in the German Cup on Tuesday has increased frustration with their performances this term.

Kovac’s long-term future in the role looks far from secure and the German champions are looking at other options.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is a fan of Pochettino and is said to have his mobile number to hand.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is another candidate and is believed to be keen on a move to Munich.

The Dutchman is considered the favourite, but former RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick is an option too.

Pochettino himself has come under pressure this season after a slow start to the campaign.

Spurs have accumulated just 12 points from their opening 10 league games and are 11th in the standings, 16 points behind leaders Liverpool.

However, the manager has earned high praise for the work he has done in north London since joining the club in 2014.

Pochettino led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, where they were beaten by Liverpool.

