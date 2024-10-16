Mauricio Pochettino faces early pressure following USMNT defeat

Mauricio Pochettino has faced early criticism after suffering his first defeat as manager of the USA national team over the international break, with American fans labelling the former Chelsea and Tottenham man a 'fraud'.

The Argentine manager was appointed as Gregg Berhalter's eventual successor, with the latter departing in recent months after six years in charge of the USMNT, ultimately failing to deliver on an exciting generation of young American talent.

Pochettino's arrival marks what many expect to be a turning point in American soccer history, with all eyes focused on the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted largely in the States.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino faces early criticism following defeat

Pochettino is one of the most highly-regarded managers in the world. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pochettino kicked off his time in charge of the USMNT with a comfortable win over Panama before heading to Guadalajara to face rivals Mexico in a friendly with fans optimistic about their chances under the new boss.

However, Pochettino's side came out second best in a 2-0 defeat, completely outplayed by their southern neighbours and seemingly unable to create any meaningful chances against the Mexico backline.

The USMNT failed to reach the knockout stages of this year's Copa America (Image credit: Getty Images)

The USA side was close to full strength, with Premier League stars Antonee Robinson and Matt Turner leading a side boasting talent from across Europe's top five leagues, only adding salt to the Argentine's wounds.

Social media was quick to criticise the 52-year-old, with one fan asking "How did we get worse under Pochettino?"

Another USMNT fan wrote: "F*** the USSD, f*** Pochettino, and f*** whoever made the call to send our best players home against our biggest rivals."

Sports Illustrated called for calm following the game, insisting that Pochettino's job was to rid the side of bad habits picked up during Berhalter's reign while also calling into question the level of 'fight and discipline' displayed by the players out on the field, describing Pochettino's job as 'an uphill battle'.

The USMNT will be back in action in around a month as they take on a rejuvenated Jamaica side in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League before preparations for the World Cup begin ramping up.

Pochettino's full-time message featured a plea for patience, telling reporters: "Give us time, let us evaluate all the players, have them, know them, and from there I will give you a better opinion about what is much more fundamental than what I see."