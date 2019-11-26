Jamie Carragher calls on Manchester United to consider appointing Mauricio Pochettino if form does not improve

Jamie Carragher believes the Manchester United hierarchy would “not be doing their job properly” if they did not consider appointing Mauricio Pochettino.

A 3-3 draw with Sheffield United on Sunday means United are 20 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and nine points adrift of the top four after 13 matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been particularly poor on the road, winning just one of seven away league games in 2019/20 despite the fact that they are yet to face a fellow big-six side on their travels.

Pochettino was the leading candidate to become United’s next permanent manager when Jose Mourinho was dismissed last December.

A superb run of results as caretaker boss meant Solskjaer was handed the reins on a full-time basis, but Carragher believes the United board should keep Pochettino in their thoughts following the Argentinian’s departure from Tottenham last week.

“There is no doubt Pochettino was the one they originally wanted and Solskjaer did so well, they had to give him the job. He should be allowed to, in January, get what he needs,” he told Sky Sports.

"But at the top of Manchester United, I do not think they will be doing this right now, but if they get to January – this is Manchester United, they have won one game away from home in 11 since March, and there's a guy like Pochettino who thinks he could take the club forward – they would not be doing their job properly if they were not in contact with him.

"Let's not forget, Manchester United were the big spenders in the summer. It always seems to go back to spending more money. The money they've spent since Sir Alex Ferguson left is astronomical, and where's it got them?"

United travel to Kazakhstan to face Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night, before a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

READ MORE

Wherever Mauricio Pochettino ends up, the problems he faced at Tottenham will be the same wherever he goes

Ranked! Which Premier League team has the easiest fixtures up to New Year?

For Jose Mourinho to prove he is not an anachronism in the modern game, he’ll have to turn back the clock at Tottenham