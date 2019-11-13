Time up for Pochettino? Tottenham boss may be teetering on the brink ahead of West Ham clash

Spurs head into the international break in dismal form, having failed to win any of their last five league games.

Saturday’s draw at home to Sheffield United left Pochettino’s side in 14th place, and 11 points outside of the Champions League places, ahead of their trip to the London Stadium.

According to the Telegraph, the result against the Hammers could prove decisive for the Spurs manager amid fears that he is unable to launch a recovery.

The Argentine led Tottenham to the Champions League final last season, but they haven’t won away in the Premier League since beating Fulham in January.

West Ham and Arsenal publicly backed their under-pressure managers Manuel Pellegrini and Unai Emery this week, but there has been no declaration of support for Pochettino from Spurs.

The newspaper claims this could be because the club don’t want to be seen to hand out the dreaded vote of confidence, but it could also be a result of the manager hinting that he could resign.

Sacking the former Southampton boss would be expensive for Spurs, as he signed a new five-year deal in May worth up to £8.5 million per year.

And the club also have to consider who would be able to step into the role should Poch be sacked, with no obvious candidates available even to take over as a caretaker.

A mid-season departure would strengthen the case of managers currently without a job, like Massimiliano Allegri or Jose Mourinho.

But waiting until the end of the season to part ways would allow Spurs to make a more realistic move for the likes of Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann or England boss Gareth Southgate.

