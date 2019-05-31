Chelsea near decision on Maurizio Sarri’s future as Juventus make their offer

Chelsea will make a decision on Maurizio Sarri's future after meeting the Italian's agent on Friday, report the Daily Express.

Fali Ramadani is set to discuss his client's situation with club officials amid strong interest from Juventus.

The Serie A champions, who parted company with manager Max Allegri earlier this month, have reportedly offered Sarri a three-year deal worth £6.2m annually.

The ex-Napoli head coach is thought to be interested in a return to Serie A, but he could yet extend his stay at Stamford Bridge if Friday's discussions are positive.

Despite winning the Europa League, reaching the League Cup final and securing a third-place finish in the Premier League, Sarri is unpopular with a large section of the Chelsea fan base.

Derby boss Frank Lampard has been spoken of as a potential successor to the 60-year-old, who wants to have his future sorted as soon as possible.

