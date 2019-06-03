Maurizio Sarri identifies Tottenham man as first Juventus target – report

The Chelsea boss is closing in on a move to the Italian champions after finishing his debut season at Stamford Bridge with a Europa League title and third-place Premier League finish to his name.

The Star believes that England international Trippier has been identified by the Italian as one of his top targets once he takes over the Old Lady.

Spurs are ready to listen to offers for the right-back after a season of indifferent form.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also showing interest in the 28-year-old, while a move to another Premier League side could also be on the cards.

Trippier scored one goal in 27 Premier League appearances for Spurs in 2018/19 and made a big contribution to their run to the Champions League final, playing the full 90 minutes of his side's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in Madrid.

