Mavuba to end career at Lille after extending contract

Lille captain Rio Mavuba has penned a new four-year deal with the Ligue 1 club, which could see him through to retirement.

The France international moved to Lille on an initial loan deal from Villarreal in January 2008, before making the move permanent at the end of that season.

Mavuba has become a firm fans favourite during his time at the club and was part of the team that won a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double in the 2010-11 campaign.

The France international's previous contract was due to expire next month, and he has previously suggested he would welcome another foreign challenge, but now hopes his new contract will allow him to end his career at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

"After a time of reflection, it occurred to me as obvious to extend my contract and finish my career at Lille," he told the club's official website.

"There is a specific project here that I want to invest myself in. Lille allowed me to revive myself after my experience at Villarreal. The story continues. I deeply love this club."

The news follows Lille's appointment of Herve Renard as head coach on Monday.