Max Allegri in the frame to become next Bayern Munich boss

After Niko Kovac's sacking, the Bayern Munich job has emerged as one of the biggest in Europe, and the former Juventus man is in pole position.

According to German newspaper BILD, Allegri is the favourite owing to his huge successes with Juventus and his ability to work with big players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.

Bayern Munich's CEO, Karl-Heinz Rumenigge, is also fluent in Italian and an expert in Italian football, which could ease negotiations. There is also the advantage that Allegri is currently without a club, having left Juventus in order to take a one-year sabbatical at the end of last season, much like Pep Guardiola did before he eventually joined Man City.

The other name rumoured to be considered for the job in Bavaria is Jose Mourinho, who's been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United last season.

His former player, and Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger recently said: "I can imagine Jose Mourinho in Germany, I remember well that he always asked me about Bayern and the Bundesliga.

"I can well imagine that he would be tempted by a commitment in Germany."

Back in the Summer, Mourinho hinted that the Bundesliga may be his next destination. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, he said:

"I really miss football. I miss the adrenaline, the field, my job. Football is football.

"Right now, I am studying German. Bundesliga? Now, I'm studying German because I miss the language. I speak English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and Italian. But I do not exclude anything, not even Germany."

However, according to The Guardian current Bayern president Uli Hoeneß doesn't want Mourinho at the club, as they report Arsene Wenger, former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick and current Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag to be on a four-man shortlist, alongside Allegri.

