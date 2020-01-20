Max Meyer return boosts injury-hit Crystal Palace ahead of Southampton clash

Crystal Palace will be without six players for the visit of Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday night but midfielder Max Meyer is available again after a recent ankle injury.

Skipper Luka Milivojevic serves the final match of his three-game suspension after receiving a red card in the FA Cup defeat to Derby at the start of the month.

He joins Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt (both hamstring), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip), Andros Townsend (groin) and Christian Benteke (muscle) on the sidelines for the Eagles.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is expected to be without defender Jan Bednarek for his side’s trip.

Bednarek has played 26 matches for the Saints this season and scored his first goal in a defeat to Wolves at the weekend, but has sustained an Achilles injury.

Hasenhuttl admitted the rest of his squad were tired following Saturday’s defeat and said he would assess their fitness levels on Monday.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald, McCarthy, Kouyate, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Tosun, Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Dann, Meyer, Pierrick, Daly, Kirby, McGregor, Boateng, Henderson.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Soares, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Long, Ings, Gunn, Yoshida, Adams, Boufal, Djenepo, Romeu, Vestergaard, Boufal, Obafemi.