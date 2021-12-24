Maxwel Cornet in frame to return for Burnley against Everton

Maxwel Cornet is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Everton on Boxing Day.

Cornet sustained a thigh injury in the defeat at Newcastle at the start of the month and then tested positive for coronavirus.

Dale Stephens could also be available. He has yet to appear this season following ankle surgery in the summer, while Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts are still out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return from injury but Everton’s options are threadbare after five unnamed players tested positive for Covid-19.

Calvert-Lewin might be thrust into action following toe and thigh problems to bolster the Toffees, who manager Rafael Benitez confirmed have only nine fit senior outfield players and three goalkeepers.

Lucas Digne is available but Richarlison, Andros Townsend, Tom Davies, Salomon Rondon and Cenk Tosun are all injured, so Benitez may have to rely on youngsters to reach the required quota of players.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Stephens, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Delph, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Onyango, Simms, Gordon, Dobbin, Calvert-Lewin.