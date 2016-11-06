Mazzarri hopes Watford can learn from Liverpool humiliation

Walter Mazzarri believes Watford's humiliating 6-1 defeat at Liverpool will act as "a lesson for the future".

The Hornets were completely outplayed at Anfield on Sunday as Sadio Mane's brace and goals from Philippe Coutinho, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum sent Jurgen Klopp's men top of the Premier League.

Watford's only consolation came from Daryl Janmaat's goal, but the outcome of the game was already well beyond doubt at that point.

Mazzarri acknowledged Liverpool were the superior team, however, he feels Watford can learn from the loss, much like they did after going down 2-0 at Burnley in September, a result which prompted a four-match unbeaten run.

"It has been a lesson for the future. This game has taught me many things, like the 2-0 defeat by Burnley. We will get better for next time," he said.

"Unfortunately if we lose physically against Liverpool it means that we come under pressure tactically."

Watford were dealt a further blow when goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes was injured as Coutinho made it 2-0 and Mazzarri is waiting to learn the extent of the problem.

He added: "We are not sure yet how serious the injury is to Heurelho Gomes at the moment."