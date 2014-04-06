Mazzarri will be at Inter next season, says Thohir

Mazzarri was appointed as Inter coach in May last year after leaving Napoli, but reports have suggested that his position at San Siro is under threat.

Inter are fifth in Serie A but are winless in their last four league games, the latest disappointment coming in a 2-2 home draw with struggling Bologna on Saturday.

Thohir has had to play down reports he is looking to replace Mazzarri with the likes of Frank de Boer thought to be in the Indonesian's sights.

Mazzarri was summoned for a meeting with his owner in the aftermath of Saturday's dismal showing, though Thohir dismissed any notion that the coach's future was up for discussion.

He said: "We don’t have any problems. Our professional relationship will continue next season, but it’s very important that we prepare for it.

"Of course we can recruit more players, but at the same time they’ll be players who share our vision.

"I think that’s important. And you guys already know some of the players we’re talking about (smiling).

"I think a lot of exciting things will happen over the next six games.

"This morning (Sunday) we discussed the preparations for them, and we’ll see the results.

"They’re tough games: Parma, Lazio, Napoli, AC Milan. So there’s a lot of excitement in store."