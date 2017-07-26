Mbappe in talks over new Monaco deal, say club

Monaco are in discussions over a contract extension for Kylian Mbappe, according to the club's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

The 18-year-old forward has been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, Manchester City and elsewhere, but Vasilyev said he hoped the young France star will remain at Stade Louis II.

Monaco have already sold full-back Benjamin Mendy and midfielder Bernardo Silva to Manchester City during the transfer window, while another key midfielder in Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Chelsea, leaving the club under no financial pressure to sell prized attacker Mbappe.

At a press conference to unveil new signings Soualiho Meite and Youri Tielemans, Vasilyev responded to questions over Mbappe's future by saying: "There is no agreement with a club.

"We are, however, receiving very important requests for Mbappe. He is the greatest prospect in world football.

"We are discussing an extension with Kylian. I hope that we will get there."