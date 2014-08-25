McAllister: Balotelli 'will split everyone'

Balotelli is on the verge of joining the English giants from Milan for a reported fee of £16 million.

And while McAllister, who won five trophies at Liverpool towards the end of his glittering career, acknowledges the fee is not high for a player of Balotelli's calibre, but is worried about the potential for a dressing room split.

Balotelli courted regular controversy during an incident-packed spell at Manchester City prior to his return to Italy, and McAllister is not convinced the move is a good one for his former side.

"It will split everyone," McAllister told talkSPORT.

"He's got great ability, but Liverpool are very much together under Brendan Rodgers and it doesn't take a lot to split a dressing room.

"That's my only fear. I'm not so sure [about the move].

"Look at his moves – he's had great opportunities at big clubs and that fee keeps dropping and dropping.

"It's not a great deal of money in today's game, but it will split a lot of people."

McAllister also thinks Balotelli's arrival could cause a selection headache for Rodgers and potentially disrupt star striker Daniel Sturridge.

"I don't know where Balotelli plays [at Liverpool]," he added.

"If he plays up top, does Sturridge move to the side? I don't think he likes it out there.

"He [Balotelli] is not going to be second fiddle – that's not his thing.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how they line up with the three or four really attacking players they've got."