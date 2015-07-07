McArthur pens new Palace deal

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur has agreed a new contract that will keep him at Selhurst Park until 2018.

The Scotland international was a regular feature during his debut Palace campaign last term as the club finished strongly to end the Premier League season in 10th.

The likes of Everton and Norwich City were both credited with interest in the 27-year-old but McArthur joins team-mate Brede Hangeland in agreeing fresh terms during the close-season.

"I'm delighted. I had a fantastic time last year," McArthur told the club's official website.

"I think the club's going in a great direction, everyone's positive around the place and I'm really looking forward to the coming years.

"I think the main thing here is that we've got all the right characters, we all want to push each other and that's going to be seen next season as well.

"Everything comes together here at Palace, so it wasn't really a big decision to make.

"I spoke to the club and said that it was something I really wanted to do, commit my future, so I'm really excited about it now. Hopefully the team will keep moving forward and keep progressing."