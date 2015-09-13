McClaren: Cisse not for sale

Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren is unwilling to part with unsettled striker Papiss Cisse.

Cisse was linked with a move away from Newcastle before the Premier League's deadline day but no deal eventuated, though the Middle East remains an option with the transfer window there yet to close.

The Senegal international has played second-fiddle to recruit Aleksandar Mitrovic this season but the former is firmly in McClaren's plans amid the Serb's three-match ban following his red card against Arsenal last time out.

"He's not going anywhere. I came here and there was a lot of debate and talk about Papiss coming or going and whether he would be staying," said McClaren.

"I said to [managing director] Lee Charnley, if you look at his record it's fantastic. Eleven goals in 22 games was fantastic and, to be perfectly honest, he was the one who was missed when the team weren't winning those games.

"He's a threat. He's a goalscorer. When you've got Papiss in the team you always have a chance of winning games, and I think that's what he did last season.

"I think Newcastle have a better chance of winning with Papiss in the team. He played the first two games and not the last two, but we hope he comes back ready to prove a point."

Newcastle travel to West Ham on Monday.