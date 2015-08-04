McClaren: No Newcastle bid for Austin

Newcastle United head coach Steve McClaren has used his position on the club's board to address speculation linking him with a move for QPR hitman Charlie Austin.

McClaren took up a place on Newcastle's board of directors when he assumed the reins at St James' Park in June, with owner Mike Ashley relinquishing his seat.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Austin during the close-season - the 26-year-old having netted 18 goals as QPR were relegated from the top flight last term.

However, McClaren insists he is yet to table a bid for the England striker.

"No, we haven't made a bid," he told BBC Newcastle. "I can say that as a board member"