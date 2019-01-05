McCormack makes Well return after Mariners exit

Veteran striker Ross McCormack has returned to former club Motherwell on loan until the end of the Scottish Premiership season.

The 32-year-old, still under contract at Aston Villa, originally played for Well between 2006 and 2008 before earning a move to Cardiff City and kickstarting his career in the Championship in England.

McCormack is back at Fir Park after he was recalled from previous loan club Central Coast Mariners earlier on Saturday, citing family reasons.

"I feel like this was the club that helped launch my career and I will be forever grateful for that," he said. "I've had a frustrating few years and I am desperate to just get back on the pitch again and do what I do."

Ross McCormack is back pic.twitter.com/Da814NtP6j— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) January 5, 2019

McCormack joined Villa in a reported £12million deal in 2016 but failed to impress, with Well now his fourth loan club since then. He starred in the A-League for Melbourne City last term.