McEachran leaves Chelsea for Brentford

Josh McEachran has left Premier League champions Chelsea to join Brentford on a four-year contract.

The 22-year-old midfielder - a former England Under-21 international - has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of seven, but made just 22 first-team appearances.

McEachran has spent the majority of the past three years away from Chelsea, having been sent on loan to Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Watford, Wigan Athletic and most recently Vitesse during the 2014-15 campaign.

Brentford, who made the Championship play-off semi-finals last term, have now swooped to take McEachran on a permanent basis and he will link up with the squad on their pre-season camp in Portugal.