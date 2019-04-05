McInnes expresses concern ‘bigger teams’ are targeted by SFA

Derek McInnes had few complaints about Aberdeen’s disciplinary charge – but is concerned bigger clubs are penalised because of their profile.

Aberdeen and Hearts were hit by a Scottish Football Association charge over confrontations involving three or more players following the Jambos’ 2-1 win last weekend.

Both teams had two players booked after Dom Ball’s challenge on Jake Mulraney sparked a melee.

Rangers and Celtic received the same charge from the SFA following their derby clash, and McInnes is looking for consistency.

“I’m obviously disappointed that we have been cited,” said McInnes, whose team face Ladbrokes Premiership bottom club Dundee on Saturday.

“I don’t know what the club’s stance is on it but if that’s the rules then that’s the rules.

“There was a coming-together with players, a reaction and we, like every other club, need to live within the rules of the game.

“If that’s deemed as us not being in the best light, and surrounding the referee, we have been warned about that before. All clubs are warned about confronting the referee.

“What I would say is, I think a lot of the bigger teams are maybe looked at a bit more. I go to games and I see loads of confrontations. So as long as it’s a rule for everybody and every team, big or small.

“But I can’t have any complaints if we’ve been deemed to have crossed the line with players surrounding – it’s hard to defend that.”

McInnes, meanwhile, is still trying to sign Greg Stewart beyond his loan deal after Rangers were linked with a move for the forward, whose Birmingham deal expires in the summer.

McInnes said: “Greg’s someone I was hopeful of trying to sign since January really.

“We felt at the time, speaking to him and his agent, that he wanted loads of options, and it’s no surprise that his agent’s been speaking to clubs. There’s a lot of clubs that would recognise Greg’s talent.

“I would like to work with good players and Greg for me is a good player.

“If there was a chance to keep Greg then I’d be doing my best to keep him. We tried that in January, and we’ll need to see how things develop over the next wee while.”

Graeme Shinnie is another player whose future is uncertain but the Dons captain has hinted it could become clearer soon.

Shinnie, who has also been linked with Rangers, said: “I’m focusing on the game and it will work itself out eventually and that probably will be soon. There’s not much more I can tell you.”