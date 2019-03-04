McInnes welcomes court ruling over Aberdeen’s new stadium

Derek McInnes welcomed a court ruling that paves the way for Aberdeen’s new £50million stadium and training ground project after insisting his Dons squad deserve better facilities.

Protestors had hoped to halt the club’s plans to move from Pittodrie to a new ground at Kingsford on the outskirts of the city.

But their appeal against planning permission was dismissed by Lord Tyre at the Court of Session.

It means Aberdeen chiefs can now press ahead with work on a new 20,000-seater arena and community sports hub that will double as their training base.

McInnes said: “While we were always hopeful and confident of the outcome of this morning it’s great to get it confirmed. We can push on with the completion of phase one.

“The work hadn’t stopped anyway and we were confident, but nonetheless there was still work to convince everyone and now that’s been the case this morning. We’re delighted with that as it’s a final hurdle that we needed to get over.

“There’s been an energy from the board and in particular the chairman Stewart Milne to drive this through and we’ve had long conversations. I’ve been here almost six years and I’ve been chewing his ear for long enough about trying to make sure this goes through.

“We feel we’re elite in most departments but have achieved a lot in recent seasons despite not having facilities. From the professional side of things, it’s very important from all our youth coaches and community coaches, my staff, my players and the younger players that we have these facilities.

“The momentum on the pitch that we’ve had has made this possible and it’s convinced the chairman and board to drive on with this. Now that we’re making those huge steps towards it, it’s great.

“Of course, I want to be a part of that and I don’t want to have to just make do with what we’ve been having to make do with over the last few years. My players are deserving of better facilities and Aberdeen as a club and as a community are deserving of far better facilities.”

The No Kingsford Stadium group objected to the club’s plans and claimed Aberdeen City Council did not follow correct procedures when it gave the thumbs up to the Dons’ application.

But Lord Tyre rejected their claim and Aberdeen chiefs can now move on to the next phase of their project – including the construction of the stadium.

NKS still have 21 days to appeal the ruling but Milne hopes the whole of the city will now get behind the scheme.

He told the Dons website: “The outcome of the judicial review is welcome news for the club, the council and the wider region. We can now confidently complete phase one, the community sports hub and training facilities and start moving towards delivery of phase two, Aberdeen’s new stadium.

“We’ve already been engaging positively with local residents and community groups who support our plans.

“But, following today’s decision, we will reach out to the whole community, even those who have objected to the plans, so that we can work positively with them to deliver a community sports hub that meets their aspirations, best-in-class football training facilities and, ultimately, a stadium that the whole region can be proud of.”