McShane signs for Reading

Reading have signed experienced defender Paul McShane two days after former Hull City team-mate Stephen Quinn made the move to the Madejski Stadium.

Quinn rejected the offer of a new deal at Hull to join Reading and McShane has followed him to the Berkshire club after his contract at the KC Stadium expired.

Republic of Ireland international McShane has penned a three-year contract and Reading boss Steve Clarke said: "I knew that Paul's contract with Hull City was due to expire and was always monitoring the situation.

"When we met up earlier in the summer for a chat I knew that Paul would be a good signing for Reading and I'm pleased that we managed to get the deal completed.

"As well as his obvious talents as an experienced defender who is aggressive both in the air and on the ground, I felt that he was a good character to bring into our squad.

"Paul has gained good experience at many clubs and, like Stephen Quinn, was an important part of a promotion-winning team."