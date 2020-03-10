Megginson at the double as Cove Rangers thrash Stirling

Mitch Megginson took his tally to six goals from his last three league games with a brace as leaders Cove Rangers recorded a thumping 7-1 victory at Stirling.

Megginson, who is the leading scorer in Ladbrokes League Two, broke the deadlock in the ninth minute before Fraser Fyvie rifled home from range to increase the visitors’ advantage eight minutes later.

Harry Milne made it 3-0 in the 21st minute and Jamie Masson added a fourth 10 minutes later before Megginson scored his 24th league goal of the season seven minutes before the break.

Masson headed in his second goal of the night in the 61st minute before things went from bad to worse for Stirling as midfielder Kevin Nicoll was sent off.

Substitute Darryl Duffy pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 80th minute but Cove Rangers substitute Jordon Brown made it 7-1 two minutes later.