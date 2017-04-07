Melbourne City 1 Adelaide United 0: Cahill on hand to boost top-four hopes

Tim Cahill bolstered Melbourne City's hopes of a top-four finish in the A-League by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Adelaide United at AAMI Park.

Veteran Australia international Cahill sealed the points by converting Nicolas Colazo's 36th-minute cross with a trademark header – his ninth goal of the season.

The result leaves City five points clear of Western Sydney Wanderers in fifth and six ahead of Perth Glory in sixth.

Western Sydney host second-placed Melbourne Victory on Saturday before Perth entertain Brisbane Roar, who are above City on goal difference in third.