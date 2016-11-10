Melbourne City 2 Newcastle Jets1: Fornaroli extends hot streak with double

Bruno Fornaroli netted twice to help Melbourne City to a 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets in Thursday's A-League encounter at AAMI Park.

The Uruguayan forward had already netted four times in his previous five league outings this term and helped himself to a first-half double to extend his fine run of form.

Fornaroli opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he beat goalkeeper Jack Duncan with a superb header after some good work from Fernando Brandan down the left.

The 29-year-old striker continued to cause the Jets defence all kinds of trouble early on and he doubled City's lead in the 27th minute with a first-time volley after being set up by Bruce Kamau.

A deflected strike from Andrew Nabbout in the 36th minute saw the away side get back into the game, but they were unable to restore parity.

City's win sees them climb to second spot in the table with 12 points from six outings, while the Jets remain seventh with just five points.