Melbourne City 2 Perth Glory 0: Adelaide await as Fornaroli double seals semi-final spot

A-League top goalscorer Bruno Fornaroli was once again Melbourne City's hero as they secured a semi-final spot with a 2-0 win over Perth Glory.

Fornaroli took his league tally to 25 with a pair of stunning efforts at AAMI Park to book a meeting with Premiers Adelaide United for a spot in the Grand Final.

City dominated the game and Fornaroli broke the deadlock five minutes before the interval with an acrobatic overhead kick after Perth had made a mess of clearing Aaron Mooy's corner.

And Fornaroli settled the game 14 minutes from time with another spectacular effort, whipping a 25-yard free-kick beyond Perth goalkeeper Ante Covic.

John van 't Schip will take his side to Coopers Stadium next week, having beaten Adelaide on their own patch in City's last two trips there, although the Premiers were 2-0 winners in Melbourne when the sides met in the last round of the regular season just last week.