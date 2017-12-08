Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2: Visitors show their dark side with two late red cards

Adelaide United held on for a 2-1 win at Melbourne Victory despite having two players sent off late on, lifting them to fourth in the A-League for the time being.

Baba Diawara got the visitors up and running in the 17th minute, meeting a corner and heading in the opening goal of what the A-League has branded the 'Star Wars Round' of fixtures, ahead of the film franchise's next release.

Victory should have restored the balance just before the break when awarded a penalty as a result of Ben Garuccio's handball, but Paul Izzo kept out Besart Berisha's spot-kick and subsequent rebound.

Mark Milligan did equalise early in the second period, however, flicking the ball over Daniel Adlung's head in the penalty area and blasting home with great force on the volley.

But George Blackwood scored the winner for Adelaide 18 minutes from time, tucking a first-time effort just inside the right-hand post after brilliant wing play by Nikola Mileusnic.

Victory were given a glimmer of hope when Adlung showed his dark side with a reckless tackle from behind to earn his second yellow card in the 82nd minute, before Garuccio was also given his marching orders for wasting time over a throw-in.

But United held on despite those Wookiee errors late on, moving above Central Coast Mariners in the table ahead of their clash with Melbourne City on Sunday.