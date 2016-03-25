Melbourne Victory 2 Western Sydney Wanderers 0: Bozanic double downs leaders

Oliver Bozanic netted a double to help Melbourne Victory to a 2-0 A-League win over Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday.

The visitors could have gone four points clear at the top of the table with a win, but Victory proved to be too strong at AAMI Park as Bozanic struck early on before adding a crucial second midway through the second half.

Wanderers got a number of chances to pull one back, but a combination of wayward finishing and goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas proved to be too much of an obstacle.

Victory made a superb start to the game and needed just three minutes to open the scoring. Bozanic picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box after some unconvincing defending from the guests and beat Liam Reddy with a powerful low strike.

Reddy made a brilliant save early in the second half to keep his side's hopes of getting a result alive, only to be beaten again in the 66th minute. Bozanic evaded a tackle inside the Wanderers box, before finding the net with another low shot to clinch the win which moves sixth-placed Victory level on points with Perth Glory.